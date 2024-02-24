Dodge adding a simulated engine rumble to an upcoming EV

By

Electric vehicles (EVs) don’t make nearly as much noise as vehicles with gas engines, though one automaker is looking to simulate the sound of a gas vehicle in one of its upcoming EVs.

Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis, is set to add gas engine-like noise and vibrations to its upcoming Charger Daytona EV, expected to make the vehicle sound like it has a HEMI V8 engine. The news, which was spotted by Mopar Insiders from a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), will combine a few different features to create the effect.

The patented systems include “Active Vibration Enhancement” (AVE), which will make the car vibrate as if there was a V8 engine inside. In addition, the automaker has a patent for “Active Sound Enhancement” (ASE), which is expected to generate the system’s gas vehicle audio in combination with the AVE feature to help simulate a combustin engine.

Stellantis says that the simulated engine rumble will help make the Charger EV safer for surrounding pedestrians, since EVs are typically nearly silent without combustion engines. It’s also expected to help the driver know when a vehicle is turned on and ready to drive, according to the automaker.

Dodge says the system will alert “the driver that the vehicle is on and ready to drive because it provides audible and tactile feedback, which does not occur with other current electric vehicles and can lead to unintended vehicle movement.”

The ASE and AVE systems will work using specific sensors and haptic points of the EV’s body, including those on the steering wheel and seats. The degree to which the systems will make noise will depend on factors like the position of the accelerator pedal, the speed of the electric motors and wheels, and the car’s overall torque.

The systems also come in addition to the Exhaust Sound Enhancement system, dubbed the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust by the company, which utilizes a “tuned exhaust assembly” sporting external speakers to send sounds through a mixing chamber and out a fake exhaust pipe.

Stellantis last month unveiled its new STLA Large EV platform, which is expected to launch in upcoming battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from the Dodge and Jeep brands.

Dodge shared plans for the Charger Daytona EV in 2022, not long after the automaker announced plans to ditch the gas-powered versions of the Charger and the Challenger to instead focus on EV development.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us news tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Dodge adding a simulated engine rumble to an upcoming EV