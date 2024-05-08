Elon Musk hints Tesla is adjusting big complaint with next FSD (Supervised) release

By

Elon Musk hinted that Tesla is getting rid of arguably the most complained-about feature with the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Beta release: the steering wheel nag.

Tesla is set to release Full Self-Driving (FSD) version 12.4 sometime next week, according to CEO Elon Musk. While this timeline is tentative and unconfirmed, it will likely be out before the end of May.

With all subsequent versions of the FSD Supervised Beta program, various improvements are what make it more robust and more accurate than the previous one. Tesla is potentially set to roll out the next version with an adjusted version of the steering wheel nag, Musk said on X today:

Fixed in 12.4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2024

Musk’s answer is incredibly vague, and “fixed” leaves any possibility up to the imagination. But at first glance, it seems to indicate Tesla is not going to use the steering wheel nag to alert drivers who are paying attention. If a driver is not paying attention, which can be sensed with the cabin-facing camera, perhaps the steering wheel nag will still be a part of the driver alert system.

One of the most evident complaints from drivers who regularly use the suite is the steering wheel nag. It requires drivers to literally nag or touch the steering wheel to ensure they are still paying attention. However, Tesla has used other things, like a cabin-facing camera, to ensure vehicle operators are still ready to take control of the vehicle in the case of a needed intervention.

However, this is not the first time Musk has discussed a potential removal of the feature. In December, Musk said that some drivers would have the ability to turn the nag off.

This then caught the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), who said:

“The investigation will assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver’s engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation.”

Tesla is currently having a December Over-the-Air update, labeled as a recall, looked into by the NHTSA, as the agency just opened up a query into the software update this month. The “recall” aimed to increase the safeguards Tesla used to ensure how well drivers paid attention when using the semi-autonomous driving functionality.

The query wants to see how they actually impacted driver awareness.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out considering the recall query and whether Tesla actually comes through on removing the nag for drivers with the release of FSD (Supervised) 12.4.

