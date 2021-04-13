Tesla bull ARK Invest weighs in on Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Longtime Tesla bull ARK Invest believes Elon Musk’s Neuralink can push the field of neuroscience much faster than otherwise expected.

“Ark believes Neuralink’s ability to increase the number of implantable brain electrodes by orders of magnitude will advance the field much faster than otherwise would have been the case,” the global asset manager wrote in its weekly newsletter.

Ark’s observation comes after Neuralink released a video of Page the Macaque playing “MindPong.” The video showed how far Neuralink’s research has progressed and may have sparked interest in its full potential.

Elon, what about optical for people who are visually impaired or blind? — 🔋I HÆRTTΞ S-L4🔋 (@IheartTesla) April 9, 2021

Following the video’s release, Elon Musk took to Twitter and explained Neuralink’s short-term goals. “First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone with their thumbs,” he stated.

Musk added that later versions would be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in the brain to those implanted in the body, enabling mobility in some regions of the body. The billionaire stated it could enable paraplegics to walk again. He also shared that version two or three of Neuralink might help the visually impaired or blind.

Neuralink’s success would likely help many people around the globe. However, not everyone seems as impressed with Neuralink’s progress. In its newsletter, ARK Invest noted not being surprised that neuroscientist “downplayed Neuralink’s achievements, dismissing ‘outsiders’ like Elon Musk.

A neuroethicist from Stat News believes the public will not adopt a consumer device requiring neurosurgery, noting that a neurotech device would need to have significant value for someone to agree to an implant such as Neuralink. Based on some reactions to Neuralink, however, the implant may provide a last chance at normal life for certain individuals.

