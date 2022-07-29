Tesla Model Y shipments from Giga Texas are hitting their pace

By

During the second quarter earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that Gigafactory Texas is poised to hit the 1,000-vehicle-per-week mark hopefully in the next few months. Recent observations from drone operators who are closely monitoring the Giga Texas complex suggest that Tesla is working hard to achieve this ambitious goal.

Tesla is quite unique in the way that the company allows enthusiasts to monitor and observe the progress of its upcoming factories. Giga Texas is no different, so the facility’s progress is constantly being chronicled by a number of drone operators. One of these is Jeff Roberts, who has been flying over the Giga Texas site since its earliest days.

As noted by Roberts in a recently uploaded video, Giga Texas appears to be shipping out larger numbers of Model Y. This bodes well for the facility and Tesla’s Model Y deliveries this third quarter, as Giga Texas’ vehicles could help add to the output of the Fremont Factory. The Fremont plant, after all, still produces the majority of the Model Ys being delivered by Tesla in the United States.

LOADS OF MODEL Ys SHIPPED OUT OF GIGA TEXAS! – Tesla Gigafactory Austin … https://t.co/iuU3hxBvkt via @YouTube — Jeff Roberts (@peterdog15) July 28, 2022

“Giga Texas is definitely ramping up production and shipping of Model Ys this quarter! Additionally, we’ve got concrete pouring in the Cathode building, more rooftop solar expansion, North end drainage system wrapped up, 20 new v3 SuperChargers in the South end, and the East entrance has glass will soon have doors! Wow, another banner day at Giga Texas!” Roberts wrote in his recent flyover’s video description.

Gigafactory Texas is Tesla’s latest and most advanced plant, but it is still in its early stages. As noted by the company in its Q2 2022 earnings call, there is still a lot of work and optimizations that will be done in Giga Texas. For example, Tesla is looking to start 4680 battery cell production at the site within the next couple of months, at the end of the third quarter.

More importantly, Elon Musk also noted that Tesla is confident that Gigafactory Texas could achieve a Model Y production rate of 5,000 units per week by the end of the year. By the end of 2023, Musk noted that Giga Texas and Berlin could hit 10,000 cars per week. “I’m confident we’ll get to 5,000 cars a week at — in Austin and Berlin by the end of this year or early next year and probably but not certainly, 10,000 cars a week at both locations by the end of next year,” Musk said.

Watch Jeff Roberts’ recent flyover of the Giga Texas site in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y shipments from Giga Texas are hitting their pace