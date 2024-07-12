Elon Musk: over 1,000 humans with Neuralink implants in 2026 is feasible

By

Elon Musk’s brain machine interface startup, Neuralink, has ambitious plans for the coming years. As per Musk in a recent post on social media, Neuralink could probably have over 1,000 implants in human patients in 2026.

Musk’s update comment came as a response to a clip from a recent livestream where several members of the Neuralink team provided an update about its upcoming plans. During the livestream, Musk mentioned that the brain-machine startup is looking to increase the number of brain implant patients to “high single digits” by the end of 2024.

The company is also aiming to have thousands of patients within the coming years, at least if trials are successful and regulatory approvals are secured. Interestingly enough, Musk added some context to these plans, stating in a reply on X that “Over 1,000 is achievable in 2026.” Granted, this estimate is likely very optimistic and classic Musk, but even if this target is achieved at a later date, it would still be quite remarkable.

Neuralink’s technology, after all, is life-changing in quite the literal sense. Neuralink’s first human patient, Noland Arbaugh, has openly stated that his brain implant has changed his life for the better. Arbaugh, who is paralyzed from the neck down, stated that before receiving his Neuralink implant, he could not interact with technology very well. Things were so challenging that he could not get a job because he could not type fast enough using his iPad and a tapping device he held in his mouth.

This changed when he received his Neuralink Telepathy device, which allowed him to interact with tech devices using his mind. With his Neuralink Telepathy, Arbaugh could now use tech devices and even play video games with ease. And in a post on social media back in May, Arbaugh noted that he was already looking for ways to support himself and his family. X users, including Elon Musk himself, advised him to monetize his social media accounts and take on game streaming.

It would not be surprising if Neuralink announces its next human patient. Back in May, reports emerged stating that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the brain-machine startup its approval for a second human patient. Neuralink is yet to announce the identity of the second recipient of its brain machine interface.

