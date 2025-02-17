Elon Musk posts hilarious response to hypothetical Tesla van launch ‘that will fit all his kids’

By

Elon Musk has posted a hilarious response to a Babylon Bee article that announced a hypothetical Tesla van launch “that will fit all his kids.”

The Tesla CEO recently welcomed his 13th child into the world, proving that he is doing all he can to personally combat his fear of population collapse.

The birth of his most recent child has become a bit of a spectacle. However, many are joking that Tesla is going to launch a van, like satirical news outlet Babylon Bee’s hypothetical unveiling of the Model H, a Homeschooler van “that will fit all his kids.”

But Musk had a hilarious response to the story, posted by the Bee on X, and it involved one of Tesla’s most recently unveiled products: the Robovan.

Musk’s response went like this:

Ahem, what do you think this is for? pic.twitter.com/dmGL3Vh281 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

The Robovan was unveiled as a surprise at Tesla’s Robotaxi Event, titled “We, Robot” on October 10 last year. The Robovan is a 20-person, fully autonomous vehicle that Musk said will enable anything from hauling around a team of Little Leaguers to being used as a cargo van that will drop goods off in a large city.

It seems it can also be suitable for those who have a lot of kids.

Musk said about the Robovan at the event:

“It would be very good for goods transport in a city, or transport of up to 20 people at a time. It’s going to solve for high density, so if you’re looking to take a sports team somewhere or really get the cost of transportation down to $0.05 or $0.10 cents per mile, then you could use the Robovan.”

The vehicle was inspired by 1930s-era Art Deco trains, Musk confirmed just after the event.

Although Tesla has not officially landed on the name “Robovan,” as it has also filed trademark applications for the phrase “Cyberbus,” the vehicle is still very much in the plans for the company.

As it is working on solving autonomous passenger ride-hailing with the Cybercab, the Robovan or Cyberbus will be a suitable option for those larger groups, enabling sustainable and efficient transportation for those who travel in packs or those who need the cargo space to haul goods.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Elon Musk posts hilarious response to hypothetical Tesla van launch ‘that will fit all his kids’