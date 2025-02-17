Elon Musk says xAI will develop an AI game studio

By

Elon Musk this week reiterated hopes to someday make games with one of his companies, saying that xAI could develop an AI-based video game studio at some point.

After Musk first said on X in November that xAI would start an AI game studio, the multi-company CEO reiterated those plans on Monday. The note came in response to another user on X who highlighted the previously laid out plans and shared a photo of some of the xAI team, to which Musk responded “yes.”

Musk hasn’t yet disclosed when xAI could start developing AI-generated games, though he has previously expressed interests in making games—despite it not being the top priority.

He has also been outspoken about some of his opinions on videogames and the media landscape for the industry, initially highlighting hopes for an AI game studio as part of a complaint about who is making games these days.

“Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations,” Musk wrote in the post a few months ago. “xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

Looks like Elon Musk is pretty serious about starting a game company.🎮 Elon's team in the picture is very interesting. Total throwback to the early SpaceX days with small, scrappy teams doing what every critic thought was impossible or futile. pic.twitter.com/JG0QldggTg — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 17, 2025

Beyond his general posting about video game fandom on X, Musk has expressed his desire to develop a game through his companies a few different times over the years. In a post on X last February regarding the potential of Tesla making its own game, Musk said that he had been wanting to do that, though it would have to wait for the company’s eventual release of Unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD).

“I’ve wanted to do that for a long time,” Musk said in the post. “Our real-world simulation and video generation is the best in the world, but unfortunately making a game can only come after we release unsupervised FSD that is far safer than even supervised FSD.”

Musk also developed his own game in 1984 called “Blastar,” and he regularly posts about what games he’s playing on X. In recent weeks, Musk has also criticized contemporary gaming journalism, calling it “garbage,” and agreeing with another user who says that they were sick of “woke gaming.”

The statement comes ahead of Musk and xAI’s launch of Grok 3 on Monday evening, which will be debuted through a live demo. In December, xAI also made the Grok model free to all X users, after previously requiring them to pay for a premium account for the social media platform.

