Elon Musk slams Wikipedia for restricting edits to “recession” page

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken up against Wikipedia’s decision to restrict edits on its “recession” page. The definition of a recession has become quite controversial lately, amidst the Biden administration’s insistence that the United States is not in a recession.

Wikipedia, arguably the internet’s most prolific online encyclopedia, decided to block users from revising its “recession” page. This happened after visitors to the site engaged in what could only be described as an editing war over the term’s definition. A Wikipedia user even edited the page to remove references to the standard definition of a recession.

The online encyclopedia’s actions have been criticized heavily, with some accusing Wikipedia of “running interference” for the Biden administration, according to a New York Post report. Tesla CEO Elon Musk threw his hat in the ring on Friday, tagging Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and warning him that “Wikipedia is losing its objectivity.”

Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2022

The United States has experienced its second consecutive quarter where its national economy has contracted, with the Commerce Department indicating that the country’s GDP fell by 0.9%. This typically meets the traditional definition of a recession. However, the Biden administration has refused to state that the country is in a recession.

“This is not an economy that’s in recession. But we’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing, and that’s necessary and appropriate, and we need to be growing at a steady and sustainable pace,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Wikipedia, for its part, has stated that it typically places pages in “semi-protection” mode when there are significant amounts of disruption or vandalism from users. With “semi-protection” mode enabled, unregistered users and accounts that are not confirmed or autoconfirmed will be unable to make edits to a page.

“Semi-protection is useful when there is a significant amount of disruption or vandalism from new or unregistered users, or to prevent sockpuppets of blocked or banned users from editing, especially when it occurs on biographies of living persons who have had a recent high level of media interest,” Wikipedia noted.

