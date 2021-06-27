Elon Musk’s Starlink reaches meme-worthy milestone of 69,420 active users

By

With roughly 1,800 satellites in orbit, SpaceX’s Starlink is well on its way towards providing internet access to users across the globe. But before the high-speed satellite internet system manages worldwide coverage, Elon Musk has announced a more recent and meme-worthy milestone for Starlink.

As noted by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Starlink’s simultaneous active users exceeded the “strategically important” threshold of 69,420 recently. That’s a blazing good number and one that effectively brings the satellite internet service to new highs. “Starlink simultaneously active users just exceeded the strategically important threshold of 69,420 last night!” Musk wrote.

Starlink simultaneously active users just exceeded the strategically important threshold of 69,420 last night! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Starlink’s 69,420 activate users hint at the rapid deployment of the satellite internet system. Just this past February, SpaceX disclosed that it had 10,000 Starlink customers. It was already an impressive number then, considering that the service is still in its beta phase, but it pales in comparison to the recent milestone that Musk announced on Twitter. These, however, were not all that Musk announced.

Musk also shared some notable improvements coming to Starlink. The CEO stated that all 72 orbital planes of the system should activate in August, and together with several other improvements, global coverage should be possible. Musk did note that polar regions would not receive Starlink coverage just yet, though these areas should get internet access in another six months.

Schedule driver there is regulatory approval. Has to be certified for each aircraft type. Focusing on 737 & A320, as those serve most number of people, with development testing on Gulfstream. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Apart from this, Musk also shared some updates on Starlink’s internet service for airlines, which was hinted at in previous FCC applications. Musk noted that regulatory approval is the schedule driver for Starlink’s aircraft internet rollout, though he noted that SpaceX is currently focusing on getting certifications for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 since they serve the most number of people. Musk also mentioned that development testing on Gulfstream aircraft is also ongoing.

Starlink is designed to provide internet access to users across the globe, especially those who reside in locations that have little to no internet access. Such a system could effectively change people’s lives for the better, especially in areas like the Philippines, where numerous communities remain disconnected from the internet until today.

