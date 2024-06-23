By

Elon Musk had another child earlier this year with an executive at Neuralink, bringing the billionaire entrepreneur’s total children up to 12.

As revealed in a Bloomberg report discussing Musk’s views on population collapse last week, Musk earlier this year welcomed a third child into the world with Shivon Zilis, Neuralink Director of Operations and Special Projects. After reports highlighted that Musk had “quietly” and “secretly” had the baby with Zilis, he told Page Six that the news had been no secret.

“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false,” Musk said. “All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’”

The child was born sometime earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg under the condition of anonymity. Zilis declined to comment to the publication.

The name of the new baby has not yet been disclosed, though Zilis and Musk previously had twins Strider and Azure in 2021. About a month after they were born, Musk and Grimes had their second child, named Exa Dark Sideræl, using a surrogate, after they previously had X Æ A-12 together.

Musk has been extremely outspoken in the past few years in his support for people having children. He has regularly signaled that the risk of population collapse is the largest issue facing the world today.

As one of many examples, Musk warned about declining fertility rates in an interview with the Milken Institute last month, saying that he encouraged “everyone in this room should have at least three children.”

“Babies have gotta come from somewhere, and I think we just want to have, I don’t know, a slightly increasing population, not a plummeting population,” Musk added.

The Tesla CEO has also discussed the subject with multiple world leaders, and he was even asked to speak on the matter at a right-wing political conference in Italy last December, to which he arrived with Baby X on his hip.

