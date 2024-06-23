EVs take center stage at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

By

The famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado took place over the weekend, with a few electric vehicles (EVs) taking center stage as they beat past records.

The race is in its 102nd year running and it features a brutal climb from 9,390 feet to 14,110 feet, as detailed on its website. The top time came from a modified Ford F-150 Lightning, driven by all-time PPIHC record holder Romain Dumas, and dubbed a “Supertruck.”

Dumas finished the race with a time of 8:53.553, beating out the second place-holding 2024 Wolf Aurobay GB08 2.0 HP by about 11 seconds.

Other noteworthy EV appearances included the Hyundai Ioniq 5N TA spec, driven by Dani Sordo, and racer Gardner Nichols, the only racer in his division originally from Colorado, who drove a wrapped Rivian R1T in the race. The truck was also teased by Rivian a few weeks ago, and spotted by some in the area.

Sordo landed a time of 9:30:852 in the Ioniq 5N, taking third in the charts. Meanwhile, Nichols scored a time of 10:53.883, beating his own record from last year for the top unmodified production truck, regardless of powertrain.

You can see the full standings from the race below, as provided by Live Timing.

This was also the first time an EV has served as the race’s pace car, with an Acura ZDX filling that role.

“After a successful 2023 climb, I’m thrilled to be behind the wheel again with this team and to help push the limits of what an electric vehicle can achieve on the turns of this legendary course,” Dumas said in a recent press release from Ford. “In testing, the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck has surpassed my expectations, so we are hoping for some good weather to try and do something very special.”

Check out the event’s full live coverage video below.

In years’ past, a Tesla Model S Plaid driven by racing legend Randy Pobst has also posted top spots on the charts, with the team last year gaining a time of under 10 minutes.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

EVs take center stage at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb