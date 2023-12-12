Elon Musk to attend Italy’s ‘Atreju’ politicial conference next week

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to speak at a political event in Italy next week, as the latest of the entrepreneur’s many meetings with world leaders in recent months.

Italian outlet il Fatto Quotidiano reported on Tuesday that Musk will speak at Atreju, a four-day political event in Rome put on by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her far-right party, the Brothers of Italy. The appearance will include an interview with Nicola Porro, the deputy director of the publication il Giornale.

In response to a post on X about the event, Musk said “Yes,” confirming his plans to attend and speak at the conference. According to the report, Musk will speak late Saturday morning, with the event running from Thursday through Sunday.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2023

Musk also met with Meloni and Porro in June, discussing themes such as falling birth rates, artificial intelligence, rules in the European market and a number of other topics.

The upcoming meeting also comes as the latest in a series of discussions Musk has had with world leaders over the past several months, recently including those with Hungary President Katalin Novák, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and multiple officials in China.

During his discussion with Novák in September, Musk discussed similar themes surrounding falling birth rates. Following his U.S. meeting with Netanyahu in the same month, the Tesla head more recently traveled to Israel to visit areas affected by the October 7 Hamas attack.

Last month, Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini extended an invite to Tesla to invest in the country’s auto sector, saying that officials were “opening our doors wide for him,” and highlighting the automaker’s difficulties with its plant outside of Berlin, Germany.

