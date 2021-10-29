Closer look at Tesla Sentry Mode remote live view with voice broadcast in action

By

A Tesla Model Y owner recently gave the community a closer look at Sentry Mode’s Live Camera Access feature, complete with its voice broadcast system.

As shown by Tesla enthusiast @desmondOliver, Sentry Mode’s Live Camera feature allows owners to view their vehicle’s surroundings via the Tesla mobile app.

Here is an example of the new @Tesla sentry mode app feature. It changes your voice too. I can’t wait to talk to people as they walk by! Thank you @elonmusk! pic.twitter.com/lexqyjweAk — 🇺🇸Dezmond Oliver🇺🇸 (@dezmondOliver) October 29, 2021

Based on the Model Y owner’s short clip, the feature does more than give drivers access to Sentry cameras. Live Camera Access also allows owners to talk through their cars’ speakers using the Tesla Mobile App. In the video he shared, Dezmond could change the sound of his voice through the app.

The feature certainly seems to add an extra layer of security for Tesla owners. Sentry Mode has already proven more than capable of catching vandals and robbers in the past. Live Camera Access might prevent vandalism or robberies in the future.

There might be some other ways the feature could be used in the future as well. For instance, IGN executive editor Ryan McCaffrey asked if live view features could be used with the in-cabin camera to use in conjunction with functions like Dog Mode. Parents–of both humans and pets alike–would probably find McCaffrey’s idea very practical. It would certainly make Teslas more family-friendly.

@elonmusk Excited about the new live-camera Sentry Mode viewer for the Tesla app.



Question on behalf of all dog owners: can we get access to a live feed of the in-cabin camera as well to check on our dogs when they're hanging out in there with Dog Mode on? — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) October 28, 2021

The Live Camera Access feature officially launched with Tesla software update 2021.36.8. The Release Notes for live viewer say the following:

“You can now remotely view your car’s surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable, tap Controls > Safety & Security.

“Note: This feature requires iOS mobile app version 4.2.1 or higher, and Premium Connectivity.”

Tesla added Sentry Mode’s live viewer feature to its Premium Connectivity Package, which costs $9.99 per month. Tesla Premium Connectivity Package includes Navigation, Live Traffic Visualization, Satellite-View Maps, Video Streaming, Caraoke, Music Streaming, and an Internet Browser.

