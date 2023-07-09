Tesla’s Elon Musk takes the Cybertruck for a spin around Austin, Texas

By

The Tesla Cybertruck was sighted this weekend driving around in Austin, Texas. And if recent posts on social media are any indication, it would appear that the all-electric pickup truck, at one point, was even driven by CEO Elon Musk himself.

The Tesla Cybertruck is poised to enter production soon, with reports suggesting that the company is already fine-tuning Giga Texas’ lines and assigning staff for the production of the upcoming vehicle. With this in mind, it is no surprise that multiple Cybertrucks are being sighted across the United States. Cybertrucks have even been photographed abroad, as the vehicle is being winter tested in New Zealand.

Just drove Cybertruck around Austin! pic.twitter.com/QN19Agqa7R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

Elon Musk has noted in the past that the Cybertruck has the potential to become Tesla’s best vehicle to date. Considering how unique the all-electric pickup truck is, the CEO’s comments definitely seem plausible. Musk is very fond of the Cybertruck, and this weekend, he highlighted such sentiments by revealing on Twitter that he drove the all-electric pickup around Austin, Texas.

Interestingly enough, a video of the Cybertruck in Austin streets has been shared online. And while Musk does not seem to be the driver at the time when the clip was recorded, other posts on social media, apart from Musk’s own Twitter post, suggested that the CEO really did take the stainless steel beast for a spin around Austin.

Boss is here, back to work!! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ia6FYN96c7 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 8, 2023

With every new sighting of the Cybertruck, the all-electric pickup looks more and more production ready. And now that Elon Musk has personally driven the vehicle once more, it really is starting to feel like the final details of the pickup are already finalized.

Cybertruck cruising the 280 in Fremont! That suspension looks CUSH @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ZyGVEtyScX — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 6, 2023

The Cybertruck is shaping up to be a capable vehicle that is as tough as it is comfortable. As per a recent sighting at the 280 in Palo Alto, the Cybertruck cruises very smoothly at high speeds. Other videos taken of the vehicle while it is being winter tested at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG) in New Zealand also suggest that the pickup truck is stable and powerful enough to handle frigid roads.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s Elon Musk takes the Cybertruck for a spin around Austin, Texas