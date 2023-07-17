2024 Chevy Silverado EV work truck gets higher EPA range estimate

By

General Motors (GM) incoming President of North America, Rory Harvey, stated that the 2024 Silverado EV received a higher EPA range estimate than previously expected.

Chevrolet’s dedicated Silverado EV website stated that the all-electric pickup truck has a GM-estimated range of 400 miles on a single full charge. According to Automotive News, Harvey shared that the 2024 Silverado EV work truck is expected to receive an EPA estimate of 450 miles of range.

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV’s starting price will be $79,800, including shipping. Sales of the Silverado EV work truck with 350 miles of range are scheduled to launch in the spring at the starting price of $74,800. Chevrolet expects to launch other versions of the Silverado EV work truck with starting prices as low as $41,595, including shipping.

The automaker also plans to launch the fully loaded RST First Edition version of the Silverado EV in the fall. The RST First Edition has a GM-estimated 400 miles of range and has a starting price of $106, 695.

The legacy automaker offers two home charging options to Silverado EV owners: Level 1, 120-Volt Charging, and Level 2, 240-Volt Charging. The fully electric pickup can also charge at public charging stations across the United States. Silverado EV drivers can use Energy Assist on the myChevrolet Mobile App to plan their routes during long drives to stay fully charged.

Last month, General Motors stated that the Silverado EV would not be Tesla-compatible until 2025. General Motors announced that it would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) to some of its electric vehicles, following Ford’s footsteps.

General Motors expects the Chevrolet Silverado EV to get the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) full $7,500 tax credit. Considering the price ranges of the all-electric pickup, not all Silverado EV versions will qualify for the IRA’s EV tax credits. The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be using GM’s Ultium Platform and probably the Ultium battery pack. The legacy automaker has heavily invested in battery facilities in North America.

