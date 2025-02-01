News

Apple in discussions to test out ads on Elon Musk’s X: report

Credit: Elon Musk/X
Posted on

Elon Musk’s social media platform X may not only be getting more interest from e-commerce giant Amazon.

As per a recent report, tech giant Apple may also be pondering a return to the social media platform.

X controversies:

  • Apple, together with several high-profile advertisers, pulled its ads from X in late 2023 following a report from Media Matters of America, which claimed that the tech giant’s ads were appearing alongside extremist content.
  • X has responded by suing Media Matters, arguing that the watchdog used deceiving tactics to give the impression that advertisements from major corporations were appearing alongside controversial content.
  • In August 2024, a Texas judge allowed X’s lawsuit to proceed despite Media Matters’ efforts to have the case dismissed.

Apple’s potential return to X:

  • In a recent report, The Wall Street Journal noted that Amazon was increasing its ad spend on X.
  • The publication, citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, stated that in recent weeks, Apple has also had discussions about testing out ads on X. 
  • “Apple, which pulled all of its ad dollars from X in late 2023, in recent weeks has had discussions about testing out ads on the platform, according to a person familiar with the situation,” the WSJ report noted.

X after Musk:

  • Following Musk’s controversial takeover of X, the company’s ad revenue saw a steep drop.
  • X, however, has since launched several initiatives aimed at gaining more revenue and attracting more users to the platform.
  • These include the launch of a monetization program for creators, as well as upcoming services like X Money, which was recently announced by the company.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Apple in discussions to test out ads on Elon Musk’s X: report
To Top