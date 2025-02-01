Apple in discussions to test out ads on Elon Musk’s X: report

Elon Musk’s social media platform X may not only be getting more interest from e-commerce giant Amazon.
As per a recent report, tech giant Apple may also be pondering a return to the social media platform.
X controversies:
- Apple, together with several high-profile advertisers, pulled its ads from X in late 2023 following a report from Media Matters of America, which claimed that the tech giant’s ads were appearing alongside extremist content.
- X has responded by suing Media Matters, arguing that the watchdog used deceiving tactics to give the impression that advertisements from major corporations were appearing alongside controversial content.
- In August 2024, a Texas judge allowed X’s lawsuit to proceed despite Media Matters’ efforts to have the case dismissed.
Apple’s potential return to X:
- In a recent report, The Wall Street Journal noted that Amazon was increasing its ad spend on X.
- The publication, citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, stated that in recent weeks, Apple has also had discussions about testing out ads on X.
- “Apple, which pulled all of its ad dollars from X in late 2023, in recent weeks has had discussions about testing out ads on the platform, according to a person familiar with the situation,” the WSJ report noted.
X after Musk:
- Following Musk’s controversial takeover of X, the company’s ad revenue saw a steep drop.
- X, however, has since launched several initiatives aimed at gaining more revenue and attracting more users to the platform.
- These include the launch of a monetization program for creators, as well as upcoming services like X Money, which was recently announced by the company.
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.