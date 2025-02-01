Apple in discussions to test out ads on Elon Musk’s X: report

By

Elon Musk’s social media platform X may not only be getting more interest from e-commerce giant Amazon.

As per a recent report, tech giant Apple may also be pondering a return to the social media platform.

X controversies:

Apple, together with several high-profile advertisers, pulled its ads from X in late 2023 following a report from Media Matters of America, which claimed that the tech giant’s ads were appearing alongside extremist content.

X has responded by suing Media Matters, arguing that the watchdog used deceiving tactics to give the impression that advertisements from major corporations were appearing alongside controversial content.

In August 2024, a Texas judge allowed X’s lawsuit to proceed despite Media Matters’ efforts to have the case dismissed.

Apple’s potential return to X:

In a recent report, The Wall Street Journal noted that Amazon was increasing its ad spend on X.

The publication, citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, stated that in recent weeks, Apple has also had discussions about testing out ads on X.

“Apple, which pulled all of its ad dollars from X in late 2023, in recent weeks has had discussions about testing out ads on the platform, according to a person familiar with the situation,” the WSJ report noted.

X after Musk:

Following Musk’s controversial takeover of X, the company’s ad revenue saw a steep drop.

X, however, has since launched several initiatives aimed at gaining more revenue and attracting more users to the platform.

These include the launch of a monetization program for creators, as well as upcoming services like X Money, which was recently announced by the company.

