Fisker Ocean to debut in the United Kingdom later this month

Fisker announced it would debut its introductory electric vehicle, the Ocean, later this month at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue.

The Ocean will be on display from June 23 to 26 at the Goodwood House Festival of Speed, located in Westhampnett, Chichester, West Sussex, England. The event is self-proclaimed as “motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party, an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport. Nowhere else will you get so close to the cars and bikes as they blast up the Hillclimb track; nowhere else will you enjoy such unrestricted access to the machines and the drivers who made them famous.”

The Ocean will be available on the Electric Avenue concourse, which is sure to feature some of the EV sector’s newest and latest products.

Starting at a price of £34,990 in the United Kingdom, the Ocean is Fisker’s first EV and was unveiled in November 2021. It is a crossover set to compete with the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Set to begin production on November 17, 2022, CEO Henrik Fisker unveiled three configurations ranging from a base “Sport” model with 250 miles of range to an “Extreme” trim level that packs 350+ miles of range and a 0-60 acceleration rate of 3.6 seconds.

Sport Price (U.S.) – $37,499 Range – 250 miles (estimated) Motor – Single Motor FWD Smart Traction – No Power – 275 HP 0-60 MPH in 6.9 seconds

Ultra Price (U.S.)– $49,999 Range – 340 miles (estimated) Motor – Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive with Rear Disconnect Smart Traction – Yes Power – 540 HP 0-60 MPH in 3.9 seconds

Extreme Price (U.S.)– $68,999 Range – 350+ miles (estimated) Motor – Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive with Rear Disconnect Smart Traction – Yes Power – 550 HP 0-60 MPH in 3.6 seconds



“We are on track to start Fisker Ocean production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria. The U.K. market is vital to Fisker, so right-hand drive Fisker Ocean vehicles will be available by mid-2023”, Fisker said, regarding the upcoming debut of the Ocean in the UK. “Based on current reservation numbers, we expect the U.K. to be Europe’s second-biggest electric vehicle market. Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue is the ideal location to make the U.K. debut of the Fisker Ocean and highlight all the exciting, cool features in the vehicle.”

All three of the Fisker Ocean trim levels will be available upon the vehicle’s launch in the U.K. They all feature a panoramic roof, a 17.1” center screen, Fisker Intelligent Pilot, and a digital rear-view mirror.

