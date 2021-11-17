Fisker unveils the Ocean SUV to compete with Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E

By

Fisker unveiled the Ocean all-electric SUV today at the LA Auto Show, detailing three new variants for different driving styles. The vehicle will be produced on November 17th, 2022 in Austria.

Fisker’s all-electric SUV, the Ocean, was unveiled late last night in Manhattan Beach, California, just before it hit the stage at the LA Auto Show today. The vehicle will be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, as the all-electric SUV sector heats up with more competition.

Production of the Fisker Ocean is set to begin in a year, with initial production slated for the exact date of November 17th, 2022, at the Graz, Austria facility owned by contract manufacturer Magna. The Ocean will sit on an EV platform from Magna that has been in development for several years.

A bird’s eye view of the all-electric production-intent #FiskerOcean SUV from the Manhattan Beach Pier. Don’t miss tomorrow’s global reveal + detailed specifications of the Fisker Ocean streaming live from the @LAAutoShow. pic.twitter.com/2Ts49flqev — Fisker Inc. (@FiskerInc) November 17, 2021

The Ocean will come in three trim levels: Sport, Ultra, and Extreme. The vehicles will start at $37,499 for the Sport, $49,999 for the Ultra, and $68,999 for the Extreme. Each of the trims offer distinct advantages from range to power to functionality.

Sport Price – $37,499 Range – 250 miles (estimated) Motor – Single Motor FWD Smart Traction – No Power – 275 HP 0-60 MPH in 6.9 seconds

Ultra Price – $49,999 Range – 340 miles (estimated) Motor – Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive with Rear Disconnect Smart Traction – Yes Power – 540 HP 0-60 MPH in 3.9 seconds

Extreme Price – $68,999 Range – 350+ miles (estimated) Motor – Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive with Rear Disconnect Smart Traction – Yes Power – 550 HP 0-60 MPH in 3.6 seconds



The Ocean will have a competitive starting price of $37,799, making the all-electric SUV less expensive than its Tesla and Ford counterparts. However, consumers may be sacrificing some features that are desirable in an EV, including performance. However, the Ocean offers a modern interior, with a sizeable center-dash screen for vehicle functionality.

CEO Henrik Fisher said the company has accumulated 19,000 orders for the Ocean SUV, which is available for reservation with a $250 deposit on the company’s website. “I hope we are going to be sold out for the first year of production in 2023. We are planning to make about 40 to 50,000 vehicles as we ramp up into next year,” Fisker said at the end of the presentation.

Fisker’s full unveiling at the LA Auto Show is available below.

