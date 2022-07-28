Ford adds BlueCruise to 50,000 cars for hands-free driving

By

Ford said this morning that it has pushed its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving capability to an additional 50,000 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The feature is now available to about 66,500.

Ford’s BlueCruise is one of the many semi-autonomous driving functionalities available on the market today, joining Tesla Autopilot, GM’s SuperCruise, among many others.

Ford is utilizing its “Power-Up” software updates to launch the feature to even more customers, it said.

“Nearly 15,000 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E customers already completed the BlueCruise software updates with another 35,000 in process,” Ford said. “This adds to customers who bought vehicles with BlueCruise equipped at the factory, totaling about 66,500 customers enjoying hands-free highway driving.”

Ford BlueCruise is available on more than 130,000 miles of North American roads, with over 10.6 million miles driven using the capability.

“We are rapidly increasing the number of digital vehicles on the road with new services that create ‘always-on’ customer relationships with great software experiences,” CEO Jim Farley said. “BlueCruise is a great example as customers have driven more than 10 million miles hands-free in just one year since we launched the capability and delivered it with a Ford Power-Up software update.”

BlueCruise launched in July 2021, and utilizes Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering, as well as Speed Sign Recognition. It allows your vehicle to operate hands-free, given that your eyes are on the road, which is monitored by a driver-facing camera.

Ford BlueCruise usage more than doubled last month alone, the company said. Ford customers’ total usage went from 4.5 million miles to 10.6 miles in the last 30 days, with most of the traveling taking place between Dallas and Houston, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, and Cape Canaveral and Ft. Lauderdale.

The software update also features Mustang Mach-E games, EV charging and driving upgrades as well as F-150 productivity features, Ford said.

