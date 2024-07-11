By

Ford Europe recently unveiled the Ford Capri electric vehicle (EV) from its Cologne Electric Vehicle Center in Germany.

The Ford Capri EV reimagines the iconic internal combustion engine fastback or sports coupe. The original Ford Capri was popular among European customers around 1969 to 1986.

The new iteration of the all-electric Ford Capri turned the car into a compact crossover SUV. Based on its unveiling, Ford intends to release the all-electric Capri in Europe. Ford turned the Capri name into an acronym.

Cool

Athletic

Past meets future

Rebellious to its core

Intelligent technologies

The new Ford Capri EV is estimated to have up to 386 miles of range and features “sports car acceleration.” The new Capri has fast charging and ample cargo space, which Ford claims makes it the ultimate getaway car. The Ford Capri EV has been pitted against the Volkswagen ID.5. Similar to the Ford Capri EV, the VW ID.5 is a compact crossover SUV.

The Ford Capri EV hints at the company’s growth plans for the European market. Similar to the US EV market, there is a rising demand for more affordable battery electric vehicles. Ford’s answer to that demand seems to be the Capri EV and probably more vehicles like it in the future.

The Ford Capri takes lessons right out of Volkswagen’s playbook for growth in the US EV market. Volkswagen rebooted its iconic minibus design, resulting in the ID. Buzz. The Ford Capri and the ID.Buzz both bring icons from the past and mix it with present day technology.

Today, our Ford Europe team unveiled the new, all-electric #FordCapri. Our latest electric vehicle from our Cologne Electric Vehicle Center. Excited to see the Capri return to Europe, reimagined for a new generation.



See more from @FordNewsEurope here: https://t.co/n0bdgxFKHD https://t.co/3lb3spDHhR pic.twitter.com/e95tyweqSh — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 10, 2024

Ford released details about two Capri EV variants: the standard and premium versions. Below are details about each Capri variant.

2024 Ford Capri Fact Sheet by Maria Merano on Scribd

