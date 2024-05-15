Volkswagen announces its ID.Buzz offer structure in the US

By

Volkswagen announced its 2025 ID.Buzz offer structure in the United States. The German automaker will offer three ID. Buzz trims in the United States: the Pro S, Pro S Plus, and the launch-only 1st Edition.

The 2025 VW ID.Buzz rear-wheel-drive (RWD) model has a 91 kWh battery and 282 horsepower, while the 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) ID.Buzz has 335 horsepower. Volkswagen will announce specific ranges and prices for the 2025 ID. Buzz variants closer to their launch.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Pro S model will only be available with a rear-wheel-drive option. The Pro S trim will have bench seats accommodating up to seven passengers.

Meanwhile, the Pro S Plus and 1st Edition models will be available in rear-wheel and 4Motion all-wheel-drive configurations. The ID.Buzz 1st Edition RWD only comes with bench seating. Volkswagen offers standard bench seating for the Pro S Plus rear-wheel-drive model.

VW ID.Buzz Pro S Plus customers may upgrade to the captain chair package with six seats. For Pro S Plus and 1st Edition ID. Buzz 4Motion AWD models, the captain chair package comes standard.

Last year, Volkswagen launched the ID.Buzz in the United States and Canada on Huntington Beach, a popular surfing spot. The European automaker increased the ID. Buzz’s wheelbase for the North American market, providing customers with 2,469 liters of storage space. The ID.Buzz, slated for the North American market, also comes with a new heat pump for increased efficiency in the winter.

Before the ID. Buzz’s arrival in North America, Volkswagen warned dealers against marking up the microbus’ prices.

“We need to find a fair way … for the consumer and the dealer — there’s no overpricing, that the system doesn’t crash. We have, I would say, another three to five months to figure it out. We don’t have the solution yet,” said Pablo Di Si, the CEO of Volkswagen of America.

