Ford CEO Jim Farley warns UAW proposal could force bankruptcy

As the Big Three automakers barrel towards a potential stake from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Ford CEO Jim Farley has shared his sentiments about the matter. During a conversation with CNBC Overtime, a seemingly exasperated Farley stated that the UAW’s demands would have resulted in Ford going bankrupt.

The UAW’s demands include the restoration of defined benefit pensions for all workers, a four-day workweek, and a mid-30% raise, among others, as per a report from The Wall Street Journal. The UAW had initially targeted a 40% increase in wages for its members, as it matched the average salary hike that Detroit automotive executives received over the past four years.

In an interview with CNBC, Farley noted that the UAW is actually not negotiating with Ford, even as the union’s deadline is approaching. The executive also warned that pushing through with the union’s demands would have resulted in Ford going bankrupt.

This man made $21 MILLION DOLLARS last year. https://t.co/9H3wLk5Vo0 — UAW (@UAW) September 14, 2023

“If we signed up for the UAW’s request, instead of making money and distributing $75,000 in profit sharing in the last 10 years, we would have lost $15 billion and gone bankrupt by now. The average pay would be nearly $300,000 fully fringed for a four-day workweek — per employee,” Farley said, noting that with such a system, UAW workers would make as much as six times more than fully tenured teachers, military members, and firefighters.

“There’s no way we can be sustainable as a company. That’s why we put our proposal in two weeks ago to say, ‘Look, you want us to choose bankruptcy over supporting our workers?’ Here’s our proposal. Let’s work through this. We’ve heard nothing,” Farley said.

In response to Farley’s interview, the UAW simply noted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that the executive made $21 million last year.

Watch Jim Farley’s interview with CNBC in the video below.

