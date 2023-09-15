The hunt is on for Tesla’s special 50,000th Supercharger stall

By

Tesla has posted photos of its commemorative 50,000th Supercharger stall. Coated in what appears to be Ultra Red paint, the 50,000th Supercharger has captured the interest of the electric vehicle community. Needless to say, the hunt is now on to locate the special charger.

Tesla has previously reported that it now has 50,000 Superchargers across the globe. The company also highlighted that in September 2012, it had only built a total of six Superchargers. The ramp from six in September 2012 to 50,000 Superchargers in September 2023 is among the reasons why Tesla is such a dominating force in the electric vehicle segment today.

Somewhere in the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/E1bwa17PT6 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 15, 2023

As per a post from the official Tesla Charging X account, it appears that the electric vehicle maker made its 50,000th Supercharger a bit special. Apart from its stunning red paint job, it also features a dedicated plaque at the bottom indicating that it is “Supercharger No 50,000.” Such a unique Supercharger unsurprisingly caught the attention of electric vehicle fans.

Tesla Charging posted a pretty cryptic caption on its post, only stating that the stall has been installed “somewhere in the world.”

That’s hot. Anyone know where it is? https://t.co/KpqnLLCcZv — Erik in DÆrik (@teslainventory) September 15, 2023

Tesla community members on social media platforms such as X have called for a hunt to locate the Ultra Red 50,000th Supercharger stall. Fortunately, the electric vehicle maker has provided some clues as to where the charger may be. The stall is equipped with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug, for one, which indicates that it is somewhere in the United States.

It’s beautiful 😍 Let the scavenger hunt begin! First person to find it better post the location. https://t.co/ww6hzA4QgY pic.twitter.com/OgRb4JD1Lw — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) September 15, 2023

Based on the surrounding photos, some Tesla owners have noted that the 50,000th Supercharger appears to have been installed in the Roseville, California station. Considering the level of interest from the EV community, it would likely be only a matter of time before Tesla owners locate the special Supercharger, and it becomes a destination of sorts for avid Tesla enthusiasts.

