Ford dials in EV efforts in Europe with 2026 goal of complete e-mobility

Ford is dialing in on its efforts toward electrification by announcing its goal to transition 100% of its passenger vehicles in Europe to either all-electric or plug-in hybrids by 2026. Ford intends to make “100% of its passenger vehicle range” zero-emissions capable but also has plans to transition its complete commercial vehicle range to all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2024.

With the ongoing transition to electric vehicles becoming more relevant on a daily basis, automakers who have long cherished the roots of petrol-powered powertrains are being forced to look at other options. Ford is no different. With a rich history in creating some of the most notorious names in passenger vehicles, hot rods, muscle cars, and pickup trucks, Ford is now transitioning its plans to electrification, focusing on Europe first.

While the Mustang Mach-E is making waves in North America with its first deliveries, Ford’s next big focus is evidently shifting its entire European processes to electric. In a press release, Ford stated its new commitment, aiming to become one of the largest automakers to fully-focus on a path to sustainable transportation.

The company stated:

“Ford committed today that by mid-2026, 100 percent of Ford’s passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, and will be completely all-electric by 2030. Similarly, Ford’s entire commercial vehicle range will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024, with two-thirds of Ford’s commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.”

Ford announced in Q4 2020 that it would be investing at least $22 billion globally in its electrification plans through 2025. This is nearly double its previous investment, the company said.

Additionally, Ford announced that it would be taking full advantage of its partnership with German automaker Volkswagen. The two companies announced their agreement to work on commercial, electric, and autonomous vehicles in June 2020.

Volkswagen is arguably the most involved European automaker in terms of EV development. With its ongoing development of the ID. series, Volkswagen and Ford will use their resources to develop cost-effective, sustainable, and profitable products that will spring forward electrification efforts.

ALSO READ:

Ford detailed its partnership with Volkswagen:

“Growth in Ford’s strong commercial vehicle business is key to its European profitability, supported by new products and services, working with an extensive network of commercial vehicle converter partners, with Ford’s strategic alliance with Volkswagen and its Ford Otosan joint venture providing cost-effective vehicle development and sourcing.”

Finally, Ford will support its massive European EV operation by investing $1 billion to modernize its vehicle assembly facility in Cologne, Germany. The plant will go from a simple production plant to the “Ford Cologne Electrification Center” to manufacture electric vehicles. Volume production of passenger models will begin in 2023 at the Cologne plant, starting with one European-built model. A second model could be built at the Cologne Electrification Center, but Ford will decide that at a later date.

President of Ford Europe Stuart Rowley said:

“We will offer an exceptional range of electrified vehicles, supported by customer-centric digital services and experiences, allowing our customers to come with us on the journey to a fully electric future, starting right now with the launch of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. In combination with our leading commercial vehicle business, this will form the basis of a sustainably profitable Ford business in Europe.”