Ford’s BlueOval SK electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Tennessee is ready to start trial operations next month. The trial run will ensure that Ford’s TN EV battery plant can produce high-quality cells efficiently and consistently.

The BlueOval SK plant in Tennessee is part of a $11.4 billion joint venture between legacy automaker Ford and South Korea-based SK On. Besides Ford, SK On is also working with Hyundai on a battery factory in Georgia. The South Korean company aims to build a battery facility in Georgia with a production capacity of 35 GWh.

SK On reportedly plans to send production personnel to Tennessee to oversee BlueOval SK’s trial operations. The South Korean battery supplier’s production personnel will primarily focus on the plant’s electrode-related processes, including assembly, activation, and battery packs.

Ford and SK On have three BlueOval SK battery plants under construction in the United States. One BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky and the one in TN are expected to start commercial operations in 2025. Ford and SK On’s second plant in Kentucky is slated to begin operations in 2026. The three battery plants are expected to generate a total production capacity of 127 GWh.

The BlueOval SK plant in Tennessee has a total production capacity of 45 GWh. Ford’s TN battery plant will be part of BlueOval City, which is comprised of an electric vehicle facility and a parts production factory.

The legacy automaker may have similar plans in Kentucky. State officials recently suggested that Ford was considering Shelbyville for a $400 million car parts factory with a focus on EV components.

