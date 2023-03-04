Tesla Model X Plaid gaps Ferrari 488 Pista in insane drag race

By

A Tesla Model X Plaid and a Ferrari 488 Pista went head to head in a drag race on French TV this morning, showing just how fast the family-sized electric SUV is.

The Tesla Model X Plaid has quickly become one of the most popular drag racing Teslas, not necessarily because of its incredible power (though that does certainly help), but because the thought of a full-sized three-row SUV gapping a Ferrari is perhaps one of the most entertaining things you can think of. Today, that exact thing happened on a French TV show called Turbo M6.

Dima Zeniuk posted the drag race video on Twitter, showing the Model X Plaid quickly outpacing the Ferrari 488 nearly instantaneously.

With three electric motors, the Tesla Model X Plaid produces 1020 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, or 309 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque more than the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 found in the 488 Pista. Along with the Model X’s instant torque, it was no surprise that the Tesla quickly outperformed the Ferrari in a straight line.

This drag race comes at a time when ultra-high-end automakers, like Ferrari, are slowly being pushed towards introducing their first electric models. With the advent of vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid, Rimac Nevera, and Pininfarina Battista, these historic racing brands are finding themselves less and less competitive in terms of straight-line acceleration.

With Ferrari’s first all-electric model already on the horizon, the Italian automaker is taking drastic measures to ensure that its upcoming vehicles are faster than ever and can retain the iconic brand’s pedigree. Most recently, Ferrari patented a small jet propulsion system that would help its cars accelerate, turn, and slow down, all in an effort to continue producing some of the fastest vehicles in the world.

Videos like the one posted today show how incredible electric drivetrain technology is. Not since the early 90s with the Chevy Syclone has a full-sized vehicle outperformed Ferrari-level sports cars, but Tesla is making that more and more of a reality by the day.

