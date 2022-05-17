Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries imminent: Video

By

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently revealed that Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries are imminent. In a tweet, he showed quite a few F-150 Lightning pickup trucks being loaded into car carriers at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

“Spring deliveries underway. A train of # F150Lightning’s loading up at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” Farley wrote in one of his tweets.

The Ford CEO shared two videos of Lightning vehicles loaded on car carriers. It seemed three carriers were already packed and ready to go.

In late April 2022, Ford officially launched the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford had unveiled the Lightning nearly a year ago, in May 2021, setting high expectations for the electric pickup truck.

“America’s real transition to electric vehicles starts now,” Farley said. “F-150 Lightning is just the beginning of our ambitions for growth and leadership in digital, electric vehicles. We continue to expand our EV manufacturing footprint across the U.S., including the start of site preparation at BlueOval City, which will enable us to meet the ever-increasing customer demand for our exciting EV line-up.”

During the Lightning’s launch event, Farley shared that Ford plans to produce 150,000 units of the EV truck. He also hinted that the first units of the F-150 Lightning would ship out “in a few days.” Deliveries would start with the Pro Series trim.







Ford received 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. It is working on expanding production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to ramp production to 150,000 units. Ford also teased that it is already working on a second EV pickup truck, different from the F-150 Lightning.

Before its official launch, Ford stopped taking orders for the 2022 F-150 Lightning because of high demand. Ford has not announced when it will open reservations for the 2023 F-150 Lightning yet.

However, a post on Ford’s Fleet Distribution News Bulletin revealed that it plans to start production scheduling for the 2023 Lightning on August 4, 2022. It also showed that Job #1 for 2023 trucks is set for October 10, 2022.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries imminent: Video