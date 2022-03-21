Ford F-150 Lightning completes final EPA tests, exceeds initial range target

By

Ford has announced that the F-150 Lightning has completed its final EPA testing, and its results are very encouraging. As confirmed by Ford CEO Jim Farley on Twitter, the Lightning’s final EPA-estimated range for several of its variants proved superior to the automaker’s own EPA-estimated range targets. This was especially true with F-150 Lightning trims that are equipped with the company’s extended range battery.

In a media announcement, Ford confirmed that the F-150 Lightning Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims with extended range batteries have received a final EPA-estimated range of 320 miles per charge, 20 miles higher than the automaker’s initial targets. The F-150 Lightning Platinum, on the other hand, was initially estimated to feature an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles per charge. But as per the vehicle’s final EPA tests, the all-electric truck achieved a range of 300 miles per charge instead.

The Ford F-150 Lightning’s variants with a standard range battery were right on target. The company was targeting an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles per charge for the vehicles, and this was exactly the range that the trucks achieved in their final EPA tests. This is true for the F-150 Lightning Pro, XLT, and Lariat variants.

Linda Zhang, the chief program engineer for the F-150 Lightning, noted that the vehicle’s better-than-expected final EPA estimates were due to the company’s efforts to improve the all-electric pickup truck. “We are laser-focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning, and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers,” she said.

Final EPA-estimated range for F-150 Lightning:



⚡️XLT, Lariat & Pro trims = 320 miles w/ extended range. 230 for standard.

⚡️Platinum trim = 300 miles



That's 20 more miles than our initial target for ER. Congrats to @Ford engineers who keep making #F150Lightning even better! pic.twitter.com/ktPey2Hm11 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 21, 2022

Ford CEO Jim Farley, for his part, extended some well-deserved thanks to the company’s engineers who have worked extremely hard to ensure that the Lightning is as good as possible before its customer deliveries begin. Farley’s praise is right on target, as improving the efficiency of an electric vehicle is no joke.

It should be noted that even veteran EV makers like Tesla, whose vehicles are among the most impressive when it comes to EPA range, work very hard to ensure that its EVs are as efficient as possible. Considering that the Ford F-150 Lightning features essentially the same silhouette as its fossil-fuel-powered sibling, Ford’s engineers must have worked extremely hard to optimize the all-electric pickup truck’s range.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Ford F-150 Lightning completes final EPA tests, exceeds initial range target