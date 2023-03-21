Polestar unveils crazy BST 230 — 476 HP, 4.2s 0-60 MPH, high-performance features

By

Polestar dropped new details on the Polestar 2 BST 230 this morning, an extremely limited edition version of the all-electric sedan. A succeeding version of the Polestar 2 BST 270 that was released last year, the Swedish automaker had improved by adding more power and new cosmetic features that set it apart from the rest.

Last week, Polestar teased the ‘next edition’ of the BST 270. BST is short for “beast,” and it surely is that. The 230 packed a 78 kWh battery and 469 horsepower, up from the standard 402 that the dual-motor Polestar 2 offers.

Limited edition, unlimited thrills. The Polestar 2 BST edition 230 is the latest rendition of our electric performance fastback, designed for optimised performance. Global production is limited to just 230 units, so you’ll have to be quick. https://t.co/dbwvGsUYZ8 pic.twitter.com/DJLO9f6KKP — Polestar (@PolestarCars) March 21, 2023

However, Polestar got an additional seven horses out of the new BST 230, with its foot torque remaining the same at an impressive 680 Nm.

The changes from the 270 to the 230 were mainly based on “performance design,” Polestar said. Apart from the Polestar 2, which is geared toward mass-market application, the BST 230 features chassis modifications and performance features like upgraded brakes and dampers, tires suited for high-performance EV applications, and others.

“Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colors, graphics, and materials in faster and more creative ways,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said.

Cosmetically, the BST 230 features exclusive green Nebula paint and a racing stripe, MicroSuede textile for the seats, and steering wheel inserts.

It also features wheels tailored only to fit BST edition vehicles. The 21″ Gloss black diamond cut alloy wheels are fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tires, which are specifically designed to improve performance, handling, and grip for EVs.

Performance Upgrades

Upgrades are listed by Polestar as follows:

Bespoke Öhlins dampers 2-way adjustable DFV front, adjustable DFV rear

Bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tires 245/35 R21

Lowered Ride Height by ~25 mm

Front Strut Bar

Brembo 4-piston, 400 mm drilled & ventilated discs (front)

Single-piston, 390 mm ventilated discs (rear)

It is no secret Polestar had a focus on engineering refined driving dynamics with the new BST 230.

The company included the Performance software upgrade as a standard feature, raising the motors’ combined output to 350 kW.

Limited Release

Polestar is only producing 230 units of the BST 230, and only 60 of those will be available in the United States and Canada.

Deliveries are expected to begin in Q3 2023.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Polestar unveils crazy BST 230 — 476 HP, 4.2s 0-60 MPH, high-performance features