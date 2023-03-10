By

Ford has recalled 18 units of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup, stemming from a battery cell issue that stopped production nearly a month ago.

Ford said today that it would recall them due to “a battery cell manufacturing defect” that occurred over a four-week period at the end of 2022.

The automaker said it had established that 18 vehicles containing cells from the four-week period at the end of last year might have been affected by the defect. Those units will be identified and recalled.

Ford identified an issue with an F-150 Lightning on February 4 after one vehicle displayed a battery issue and caught fire during a quality check. The cause of the battery defect was identified as an issue from cell supplier SK On’s manufacturing facility in Georgia.

Ford stopped the production and shipment of vehicles while investigating the cause and extended the halt through February and the beginning of March.

The company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall, and units that were already at dealerships were unaffected. These units could still be sold.

Production will resume on Monday, March 13, and Ford said it has “a clean stock of battery packs” to fulfill new production units with.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford recalls 18 F-150 Lightning units stemming from battery cell issue