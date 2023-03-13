Ford confirms F-150 Lightning production resumes following battery fire

By

Ford confirmed this morning that production of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup restarted this morning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC) following a shutdown due to a battery fire.

Ford CEO Jim Farley shared images of F-150 Lightning production lines restarting this morning at REVC, stating, “this is the engineering standard we aim to deliver consistently.”

#F150Lightning production restarted this morning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Proud of the team’s commitment to put quality and safety above all else. This is the engineering standard we aim to deliver consistently. pic.twitter.com/zhhejmeBdD — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 13, 2023

In February, Ford shut down production and shipment of the F-150 Lightning after a battery fire occurred in one unit during a quality inspection. Ford said the root cause of the fire was identified soon after it occurred.

Ford worked with battery supplier SK On to refine the engineering of battery cells, where the fire’s cause was pinpointed. SK On recommended a series of changes to its battery cells, and Ford agreed, which then allowed the supplier to restart production at its plant in Commerce, Georgia.

Ford F-150 Lightning units that were already at dealerships were unaffected and were allowed to be sold to consumers, the company confirmed.

Last week, the company recalled 18 units of the pickup, which stemmed from the battery cell issue. Ford said it recalled the units due to “a battery cell manufacturing defect” that occurred over a four-week period at the end of 2022.

No injuries or accidents occurred that Ford was aware of, and the automaker said that it had “a clean stock of battery packs” for today’s restart of production.

Ford said on March 2 that it would begin production once again on March 13, and images from Farley indicate Lightning production is once again active.

