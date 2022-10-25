Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Range 0-60 mph now under 4 seconds

By

The Ford F-150 Lightning with Extended Range Battery will be one quick truck, with the veteran automaker recently announcing that the vehicle’s 0-60 mph time has been updated to less than 4 seconds. That’s mighty quick, especially for a full-size truck like the Lightning.

Ford did not list the exact 0-60 mph time of the F-150 Lightning with Extended Range Battery, though at less than 4 seconds, the all-electric pickup truck would already be as quick as some serious performance cars in the market. For context, Ford had previously estimated that the Lightning’s 0-60 mph time would be around 4.5 seconds.

While it’s great to have that much performance in a truck like the F-150, it should be noted that the upgraded 0-60 mph times only apply to vehicles that are equipped with the company’s Extended Range Battery. Ford offers it as an option in the XLT and Lariat models, which starts at just over $80,000. The F-150 Lightning Platinum comes standard with the battery.

Ford has been overdelivering on some of the Lightning’s specs. In April, Ford announced that the F-150 Lightning would have more horsepower than initially claimed, with the Extended Range Battery’s rating being raised to 580 hp from 563 hp. The F-150 Lightning’s Standard Range Battery also saw an increase from 426 hp to 452 hp.

But while the Ford F-150 Lightning is only becoming more compelling over time, the vehicle is not without its issues. The pickup continues to experience supply chain problems that negatively impact its price, as shown recently when Ford raised the Lightning’s base price by about $7,100. Despite this, the Lightning is still one of the most affordable all-electric trucks available on the market today, at least compared to rivals such as the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV.

The all-electric pickup truck market is poised to become more competitive in the near future, with competitors like the Chevy Silverado EV potentially becoming a threat to the F-150 Lightning when it gets released. The Tesla Cybertruck is also now in its tooling phase in Gigafactory Texas, which suggests that the vehicle will indeed enter the market sometime next year.

