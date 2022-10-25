By

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is on display at the Petersen Museum. VW’s all-electric van follows the iconic design of the 1950s T1 microbus.

“The Petersen Automotive Museum will debut the all-new electric VW ID. Buzz to the public, starting October 21, 2022. This will be the first time the production ID. Buzz will be showcased in North America before it becomes available in that market in 2023. The vehicle is set to go on sale in 2024,” said an invitation to Teslarati from the museum.

Volkswagen reconceptulized the popular microbus from the 50s into the all-electric ID.Buzz. VW unveiled the 5-seater ID.Buzz and 3-seater ID.Buzz Cargo on March 9 and started production in June 2022. ID.Buzz deliveries are expected to start in Europe. VW plans to debut the ID.Buzz on the North American market by 2023 with sales beginning in 2024.

According to a presentation from VW’s Commercial Vehicles division, the company will release the ID.Buzz Long-Wheel-Base AWD variant in North America. It will have seven seats.

The ID.Buzz is proving to be just as popular as its ancestor. The ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo has garnered >7.6 billion online impressions worldwide and +208% of ID.Family showroom website visits globally. In September, VW reported that it received 12,500 ID.Buzz orders since pre-sales started.

“And that’s without any of the customers even seeing or touching the vehicle at the dealership or even being able to drive it. That’s quite amazing. And about half of the pre-orders, more than 6,000, are for the ID Buzz Cargo,” said Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge (VWN) CEO Carsten Intra.

The German automaker is thinking of expanding ID.Buzz production due to the interest it is getting form potential customers.

