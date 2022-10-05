2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro MSRP set to increase as supply chain woes continue

By

Ford is increasing the MSRP of the 2023 Pro trim level of the F-150 Lightning, its all-electric pickup truck, as supply chain challenges have forced the automaker to adjust prices.

A Ford spokesperson told Teslarati in an emailed statement today that the company would adjust the MSRP of the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro trim level “due to ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs, and other market factors.” The price is set to increase to $51,974, a $5,000 increase from its previous MSRP.

The price of other trim levels remains unaffected, at least for now. Ford said it will “continue to monitor pricing across the model year.”

Ford clarified that there would be no effect on any vehicles that have already been ordered. Current retail holders awaiting delivery are not affected by the $5,000 price increase. Additionally, Ford told us that any commercial or government customers with a scheduled order are unaffected.

Ford increased prices by as much as $8,500 on the F-150 Lightning in August. The company said it was set to increase the prices due to the rising cost of materials, which has plagued several automakers this year.

The Ford sold 1,918 F-150 Lightning units in September and has now sold 8,760 vehicles so far in 2022. It has been delivered in all fifty U.S. states.

The F-150 Lightning pro will start at $51,974 and equips a 230-mile battery and a 5,000-pound towing capacity with its standard battery.

A recent study from Cox Automotive stated that supply chain disruptions have slowed electric vehicle adoption by a considerable margin. “Global computer chip and material shortages are impacting production, raising the price of new and used vehicles, and contributing to long waits to buy new EV models,” the study said.

