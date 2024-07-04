By

The Tesla Cybertruck is on track to becoming the #1 electric pickup truck in the United States. Tesla recently celebrated the Tesla Cybertruck becoming the best-selling electric pickup truck in the US.

Tesla reported delivering approximately 443,956 vehicles in total for Q2 2024. The majority of the deliveries were Tesla Model Y and Model 3 units. Tesla reported delivering 21,551 units of its other models, including the Cybertruck, Semi, Model X, and Model S.

Tesla did not provide a precise number for its Cybertruck deliveries. However, a few official X accounts suggested that the Tesla Cybertruck is the best-selling electric truck as of the second quarter. Tesla’s lead engineer for the Cybertruck, Wes, celebrated the electric pickup truck’s achievement on X. Tesla’s official Cybertruck X account also confirmed the news.

“Let’s go! Best selling electric pickup is also made in America. And very likely the most American made pickup too. Happy 4th!” said Wes.

The Tesla Cybertruck reportedly outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning in Q2 2024. Ford sold approximately 7,902 F-15 Lightning electric pickup trucks, up 77% year-over-year. The legacy automaker reported that electric vehicle sales increased by 61% in the second quarter. It also saw a 56% growth in hybrid sales. Ford claimed to be America’s #2 electric car brand.

Rivian reported delivering 13,790 vehicles in the second quarter. The company did not provide a breakdown of its deliveries. It currently produces the R1T pickup truck, the R1S SUV, and its electric delivery van.

Tesla Cybertruck on track to be #1 electric pickup truck in the US