2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 receives Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating, its highest award. The all-electric vehicle’s stellar safety score was partly due to some improvements that were rolled out to the Ioniq 5, such as improved side crash protection.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was introduced in the 2022 model year. At the time, the Ioniq 5 was also able to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating, but similar to other EV leaders like Tesla, Hyundai was not one to sit on its laurels. As noted by the IIHS, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 underwent some structural changes in the 2024 model year to improve its performance in side crashes.

These improvements came in the form of reinforcements that were added to the B-pillar and door sill, the IIHS noted in its news release. These helped the all-electric crossover provide stellar occupant protection during side impact crashes. The vehicle was put through the IIHS’ more stringent side test, and the Ioniq 5 performed very well.

To qualify for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award in 2023, a vehicle must earn a “good” rating in the updated side test, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, and original moderate overlap front test.

All trims must also come standard with acceptable or good headlights, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both daytime and nighttime must be present. The Ioniq 5 met these requirements.

For the lower-tier Top Safety Pick award, vehicles only need an “acceptable” rating in the updated side test and an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with good-rated LED projector headlights or acceptable-rated LED reflectors, depending on trim. Its standard front crash prevention system also earned a superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and an advanced rating in the nighttime test.

