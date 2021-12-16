Ford to open F-150 Lightning ordering bank in January 2022

By

Ford is planning to open the ordering bank for the F-150 Lightning in January 2022, internal company documents indicate.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the legacy automaker’s second electric vehicle, following the Mustang Mach-E. The F-150 Lightning is the electric version of the F-150, the United States’ best-selling pickup truck, and Ford is finally ready to allow customers to customize their trucks as it just shut down reservations on December 8th. The vehicle has around 200,000 pre-orders, Ford representatives told Teslarati. CEO Jim Farley said Ford is working to double production of the F-150 Lightning from 70,000-80,000. “We’re going to try to double that…Don’t bet against Ford when we have to increase capacity. This is what we do,” he told CNBC.

Internal documents from Ford, recovered by Ford Lightning Owners forum member ChasingCoral, state that Ford has advised employees to begin preparing for the order bank to open in January. This will allow some of the reservation holders to customize their orders, including which of the four available trims they would like to order, exterior and interior colors and features, add-ons, and more.

“Ford is proud to communicate the revolutionary all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning is getting one step closer to launch,” the document states. “The customer order bank opens in January 2022. MY22 (Model Year 2022) F-150 Lightning production begins in Spring 2022.”

Ford will only allow some of the reservation holders to complete their orders in January, due to extremely high demand, the company said. “Each dealer will have the ability to prioritize a small number of loyal customers who are reservation holders,” Ford advises dealership employees. It will use a Ford-generated program to determine prioritization, although this does not guarantee that the customer will have a truck allocated for them. Customers who are unable to receive an invitation to order the 2022 Model Year of the F-150 Lightning will have their invitations reserved for a following model year, but not necessarily 2023. It could be later. “Again, they will be reminded of the option to hold their reservation or cancel for a full refund at any time,” Ford highlights.

Ford says it will communicate with all reservation holders prior to the order bank opening, advising them that the order process will begin soon. “Prior to order bank opening, all reservation holders will receive an email confirming their reservation, outlining the wave order process to begin in January 2022 and explaining that due to high demand, not all reservation holders will be receiving a 22MY invitation,” the documents state.

Because of the excessive demand, there is the chance that some F-150 Lightning variants will not be available when customers come to order them. In this case, Ford states that it will offer the opportunity to “maintain their reservation for a subsequent model year, work with their dealer to modify their order for a different configuration, or cancel their reservation for a full refund — again, at any time.”

The full document from Ford is available below.

Ford f150 Lightning Order Bank by Joey Klender on Scribd

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Ford to open F-150 Lightning ordering bank in January 2022