Ford announces up to $15,000 in savings on F-150 Lightning

Ford announced this morning that it was offering several incentive and bonus cash programs on the F-150 Lightning, which have up to $15,000 in savings value on some trims in the lineup.

Ford is using the new Point of Sale program for the electric vehicle tax credit, combined with both retail bonus cash and red carpet lease cash programs, to offer huge discounts on the F-150 Lightning.

The discounts apply to 2023 model year F-150 Lightning pickups and are slashing between $7,500 and $15,000 off the price of select trim levels.

The discounts are as follows:

F-150 Lightning Pro – $49,995 MSRP, qualifies for $7,500 POS credit – $42,495

F-150 Lightning XLT – $54,995 MSRP, qualifies for $7,500 POS credit – $47,495

F-150 Lightning XLT 320-mile range – $69,995 MSRP, $7,500 retail incentive offering + $7,500 POS credit – $54,995

F-150 Lightning Lariat – $69,995 MSRP, $5,000 retail incentive offering + $7,500 POS credit – $57,495

F-150 Lightning Lariat 320-mile range – $77,495 MSRP, $5,000 retail incentive offering + $7,500 POS credit – $64,995

F-150 Lightning Platinum – $91,995 MSRP, $12,500 retail incentive offering – $79,495

Ford recently announced plans to scale back EV investments to trim potential losses. F-150 Lightning production, in particular, was also cut as there was “slower than expected” demand for the pickup, despite it currently being the best-selling EV truck on the market.

The company and its CEO, Jim Farley, want to achieve profitability for EVs, but it is a ways off from that, and it realizes it may take until the end of the decade to make money on its EV efforts, which it has divided from other operations under the “Ford Model e” moniker.

This is not the first time in recent memory that Ford has adjusted pricing on the F-150 Lightning.

Just after the New Year, Ford cut pricing on some trims of the F-150 Lightning by as much as $10,000 and as little as $2,000.

