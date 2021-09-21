Ford mocked Tesla over glass roof “problems” – now the Mach-E is getting recalled for the same issue

By

Ford, and its executives for that matter, has never been one to shy away from throwing shade at competitors like Tesla. Back in December last year, for example, Ford EV boss Darren Palmer made it a point to state that the Mustang Mach-E would not have the same teething problems that Tesla has faced over the years.

News was abounding then of a Model Y whose glass roof supposedly came off after delivery due to the component not being installed with enough sealant at the Fremont Factory. Seemingly referencing this apparently isolated incident, Palmer noted that such issues would definitely not plague the Mach-E, and that Ford customers would not be required to compromise on build quality.

“The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather,” Palmer said.

In what could only be described as fate loving irony, Ford recently issued two separate recalls in Canada that impacted almost 5,000 Mustang Mach-E units over build quality issues. Transport Canada Recall #2021-561, which was posted on September 15, 2021, concerns the Mach-E’s panoramic glass roof. Approximately 1,812 Mach-Es are affected by the recall.

“Issue: On certain vehicles, the glass panel of the panoramic sunroof may not be properly attached. Over time, the glass could become loose and separate from the vehicle. Safety Risk: A glass roof panel that detaches from the vehicle could create a road hazard for others and increase the risk of a crash.”

Another recall, #2021-560, impacts about 3,178 units of the popular all-electric crossover, and it concerns the possibility of the vehicle’s windshield detaching while the vehicle is in motion. Similar to the glass roof issue, the Mach-E’s windshield problems also stem from the component not being attached properly. This could cause the vehicle’s windshield to come off.

“Issue: On certain vehicles, the windshield may not be properly attached. As a result, the glass can become loose and could separate from the vehicle in a crash. Safety Risk: A windshield that detaches in a crash could create an increased risk of injury.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners affected by the glass roof and windshield recalls would be notified by the company by mail with instructions on how to address their vehicles’ issues. A Ford dealer would then clean and install additional adhesive to the Mach-E panoramic roof glass, or reinstall the vehicle’s windshield as needed.

So far, the Mach-E’s recalls have only been posted only for Canada-based owners. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) does not list the vehicle’s glass roof and windshield recalls yet. Ford, for its part, has opted to remain quite silent about the Mustang Mach-E’s latest recalls.

