Ford issues quick recall for Mustang Mach-E bolt issues

Ford Motor Company issued a recall to some customers who have taken delivery of their 2021 Mustang Mach-E crossovers. According to the car manufacturer, less than 75 customers are affected by the recall.

Customers who have received their Mach-E orders will be notified about the recall beginning the week of March 22. The reference number for the recall is 21S09. Ford issued the recall after realizing that some Mach-E SUVs were fitted with subframe bolts that a supplier had not tightened to specification. As such, they did not uphold the legacy automaker’s standards.

Ford stated that it was not aware of any accidents or sustained injuries related to the recalled vehicles. The automaker assured that dealers will inspect Mustang Mach-E cars that have not been delivered to customers yet. It also stated that about 94% of the 1,258 Mach-Es affected in the United States, and the 90 in Canada, will be serviced before customer delivery.

Mustang Mach-E deliveries have hit a few bumps on the road, but Ford seems to be handling them with a degree of professionalism expected from a legacy automaker. Last week, Ford addressed delayed deliveries for the Mach-E. It provided a $1,000 private offer and 250kWh of complimentary fast charging to customers who have not received their vehicle yet.

The recall seems to be another hiccup that Ford is trying to handle with tact. Given that the Mach-E is Ford’s first electric SUV comparable to the Tesla Model Y, the automaker might have expected some complications. Ford’s reaction to these snags with the Mustang Mach-E is vital to its longevity in the EV market.

