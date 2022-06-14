Ford to recall nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E units due to potential power issues

By

Ford told dealers this morning to not deliver Mustang Mach-E units after a potential safety defect related to the possible overheating of a high-voltage main battery contactor can cause power issues.

Ford will recall 48,924 Mach-E units from 2021 and 2022. Ford dealerships will still be able to sell the units, but delivery will not occur until the automaker rolls out a software update that will remedy the issue. Ford spokespeople told Teslarati that the issue is fixable through software and will not require maintenance or service from dealers. Dealers can help with the update if owners are more comfortable with that solution.

Ford produced roughly 100,000 units of the Mach-E during the affected timespan.

The issue is related to the potential overheating of high-voltage contactors to the main battery. The contactors can overheat and cause either a total or partial loss of power while the vehicle is in motion. Additionally, it can cause the vehicle to fail to start.

Ford has submitted recall petitions to the NHTSA, according to CNBC, which initially reported the story.

Ford could offer a solution for the problem in Q3, and Mach-E owners with affected units will be notified after repair instructions and parts ordering information are given to dealers.

Ford recently started deliveries of the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit and continues to funnel more money into its massive plan to shift to electric vehicles. The company announced a massive $3.7 billion investment that will add 6,200 unionized jobs to its facilities and would begin to transition some of its factories into EV manufacturing plants.

The recall follows another remedy required by Ford from mid-May when the Mach-E had 464 units recalled to the presence of a potential software glitch that could cause unintended acceleration.

