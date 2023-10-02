EVgo partners with Honda to provide charging access for 2024 EV models

By

EVgo and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. have partnered to provide charging access to Honda and Acura electric vehicle drivers.

Through EVgo’s partnership with the Japanese automaker Honda and Acura, EV drivers will gain access to the charging providers network in North America and its roaming partners like Electrify America. Honda and Acura EV drivers will qualify for up to $750 in charging credits for use in EVgo chargers in the United States.

EVgo Inside, the company’s APIs, will also be integrated into HondaLink and Acura EV apps. The integration allows drivers to locate EVgo charging stations, check real-time charger availability, and initiate charging sessions.

“Access to convenient and reliable fast charging is key to accelerating the mass adoption of electric transportation,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “We’re thrilled to welcome drivers of Honda and Acura EV models to the EVgo network with a streamlined customer experience through EVgo Inside.”

Honda expects to launch its new EV models in North America early next year. The upcoming electric vehicles will have access to over 900 EVgo public fast chargers. EVgo and its roaming partners offer up to 350 kW fast chargers and Level 2 stations. In 2025, Honda plans to incorporate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its new electric vehicle models. With Tesla NACS, Honda’s EVs will gain access to the company’s expansive Supercharger Network across North America.

Last month, EVgo and General Motors’ partnership achieved a new milestone, installing its 1,000th DC Fast Charging Stall. As of this writing, the partnership has installed EV fast-charging stalls in nearly 230 locations in 39 markets across 27 states. Most of the installations were high-powered 350 kW fast charging stalls.

