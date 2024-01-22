By

Tesla is set to launch in the South American country of Chile later this month, as the company opens its first store in the nation.

After reports showed that Tesla was working toward launching in Chile last year, the automaker will now debut its first store in the country at the end of January.

X user MaxCorreaf shared a screenshot of an email from Tesla on Monday, officially inviting him to the first Tesla location in Santiago, Chile, located in the Parque Arauco shopping mall, and set to open on January 31. The automaker is hosting a party to celebrate the event, set to include food and drinks, and the abilities to talk with Tesla advisors or schedule test drives.

The automaker also says that space for the event is limited, and it encourages interested parties to reserve a spot for the event as soon as possible. You can see the original screenshot from the email below, followed by an English translation

“We invite you to the first Tesla location in Chile,” writes Tesla in the email, as translated into English. “Join us on Wednesday, January 31, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., to celebrate the arrival of Tesla in Chile with the inauguration of our first store in Parque Arauco. Enjoy food and drinks while you learn about our vehicles, chat with our Tesla Advisors, and schedule a test drive. Space is limited; Please book as soon as possible.”

Last October, Tesla published a number of jobs in Santiago, including those for a Country General Manager, a Sales Advisor and Service Technicians. Tesla also registered its business in the country for its energy efforts, further indicating its plans to soon launch in the country.

Tesla also launched its automotive business in Qatar last month, after the automaker also debuted its first store in Thailand in May.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla will open its first store in Chile with inauguration event