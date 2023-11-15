By

General Motors (GM) partnered with Niron Magnetics to develop sustainable electric vehicle (EV) motor magnets. The legacy automaker’s motor magnets with Niron will be a crucial part of GM’s Ultium Platform, which is built for electric vehicle production.

General Motors states that the magnets in EV motors are an excellent opportunity to reduce cost and environmental impact simultaneously compared to traditional magnet materials. The automaker plans to localize its EV supply in North America, including the production of motor magnets for electric vehicles.

Niron Magnetics is based in Minneapolis and developed its proprietary Clean Earth Magnet®. It has developed the world’s first and only permanent magnet with automotive-grade power free from critical materials, including rare or heavy earth minerals. Clean Earth Magnet® is based on iron nitride, an abundant and affordable material.

“We believe Niron’s unique technology can play a key role in reducing rare earth minerals from EV motors and help us further scale our North American-based supply chain for EVs,” said Anirvan Coomer, president of GM Ventures. “Our path to an all-electric future will be enabled not only by our own research and development efforts but also by investing in next-generation technology from startups and established companies outside our four walls.”

GM and Niron entered a strategic partnership agreement to co-develop Clean Earth Magnet® motor technology for the automaker’s future electric vehicles. General Motors invested in Niron, supporting its manufacturing and commercialization of sustainable magnets.

“GM invented rare earth permanent magnets nearly 40 years ago, and now we’re working together to bring the next generation of automotive magnet technology to market,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “We think that our Clean Earth Magnets can help GM in its goal to put everyone in an EV.”

