General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production

General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles.

In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.

GM’s Toledo plant has been a part of the business since 1956, and this investment luckily indicates that GM won’t be abandoning it in its efforts to convert to electric vehicle production.

GM was tight-lipped on details regarding the specifics of investments in the plant. Still, they did highlight that motors being produced at the facility will be used in the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and GMC Hummer EV. The brand also stated that the facility’s motors will be placed in”…front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive propulsion combinations, including high-performance and off-road capabilities.”

The Toledo plant will likely prove crucial as the brand is looking to introduce numerous new electric vehicles simultaneously, including the Chevy Silverado EV, the Chevy Blazer EV, the Chevy Equinox EV, and countless other branded versions of these vehicles from Buick and GMC.

General Motors will likely only continue investing in their facilities as they will need to manufacture new parts, and others will no longer be necessary. At the same time, GM will invest in new technologies only applicable to EVs.

