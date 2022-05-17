Genesis launches the all-electric GV60 in the United States

By

Genesis Motor America announced the launch and start of sales for the GV60 all-electric vehicle earlier today in the United States. It is the company’s first electric vehicle.

The small, crossover SUV is Genesis’s first attempt at an EV in a quickly expanding sector. Tech seemed to be a core focus of the GV60 project, as the automaker initially mentions a number of “world-first automotive features,” including Face Connect and a Cyrstal Sphere. These are innovative new features that will enable drivers to be more connected with their vehicle, Genesis said.

Genesis GV60 Genesis GV60

Face Connect will lock and unlock vehicle doors without a key by facial recognition. A camera strategically positioned within the B-pillar will identify up to two different drivers and will automatically unlock or lock the doors when the recognized face either approaches or moves away from the vehicle. The accuracy of the facial recognition feature was a primary concern for engineers, so Genesis used Near Infra-Red (NIR) cameras to accurately recognize a person, even in the most challenging conditions.

Crystal Sphere is “one of the most innovative elements” Genesis brought to the GV60, as it enables drivers to operate their vehicle in a safe and comfortable manner. When the car is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, which adds to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When turned on and the car is ready to be driven, the sphere will rotate and create a futuristic feel, also presenting the shift-by-wire dial.

GV60 Packages

The Genesis GV60 will come in two packages: Advanced and Performance. The Advanced will start at $58,890 and includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. Equipped with Face Connect, a 12.3-inch digital cluster with Navigation, Vehicle-to-Load charging, premium audio from Bang & Olufsen, and more

The Performance starts at $67,890 and adds a more powerful, 160kW, 429 horsepower motor with Boost Mode (which boosts HP to 483), premium leather seating, Ergo Motion massaging driver’s seat, and 21-inch wheels.

Genesis GV60 Electrify America x GV60

“Today we are pleased to begin our journey towards full electrification with the launch of GV60,” Claudia Marquez, COO of Genesis Motor North America, said. “We are excited that our American customers will be able to experience the innovative technologies, bold design, and an extensive suite of complimentary services in this ground-breaking vehicle.”

Initially, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Electrify America Agreement

To make the arrival of the GV60 in the U.S. more in tune with the expanding EV market, Genesis said it has agreed to terms with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of purchase. Owners will be able to locate and access charging stations on the road via the Genesis Connected Services app and Electrify America app. “As we take this step into our fully-electrified future, Genesis is pleased to be collaborating with Electrify America to deliver convenient charging solutions to our customers,” Marquez said.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Genesis launches the all-electric GV60 in the United States