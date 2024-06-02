By

The Geneva International Auto Show has announced that it will discontinue the Switzerland automotive expo, following over a century of history and amidst industry pressures, lack of consumer interest, and more.

On Friday, organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show announced in a press release that they will discontinue the Switzerland-based event, which first began in 1905. The organization will still hold planned upcoming events in Qatar, though the original location for the over-century-old trade show will be no more.

“This extremely regrettable decision should not detract from the efforts and determination with which we have tried to regain our success,” wrote Alexandre de Senarclens, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation.

“However, it has to be said that the lack of interest shown by manufacturers in the Geneva Salon in a difficult industry context, the competition from the Paris and Munich shows which are favored by their domestic industry, and the investment levels required to maintain such a show, sound the final blow for a future edition.”

The conference was re-launched in February 2024 after four years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-launch was expected to help re-position the show, though the organization said it has decided not to organize any more of the convention events due to “an uncertain outlook.”

Instead, the organizers will be pivoting to focus on the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Qatar, slated to take place in the country’s capital city of Doha in November 2025.

“For its upcoming festival dedicated to automotive excellence, and on the back of a successful first edition, GIMS Qatar can continue to rely on the recognized know-how and skills of the teams who initiated and developed the concept and its implementation,” Sandro Mesquita, GIMS CEO, said.

“It’s satisfying to realize that motor shows continue to appeal to brands in different parts of the world, and that the Geneva International Motor Show has reinforced its appeal in the Middle East.”

