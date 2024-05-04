Tesla Cybertruck ‘Odyssey’ display tour makes its way to Mall of Berlin

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is making its way around Europe, with the company highlighting its latest display in Germany over the weekend.

On Saturday, Tesla shared a post on its Europe and Middle East page on X featuring photos of the Cybertruck display at the Mall of Berlin. In the photos, you can see people surrounding the Cybertruck, with some taking photos of the displayed model.

The display in Berlin follows its recent appearance at Tesla’s nearby Gigafactory in Grünheide after it was rumored in February that the company would be bringing the Cybertruck to Germany, and maybe to Europe.

It also comes as part of a larger Cybertruck display tour in Europe, dubbed the “Cyber Odyssey,” as announced by the company last week. The Cybertruck has also made it to Oslo, Norway, as seen in a post on LinkedIn, and the company notes other locations where the vehicle has just gone on display, including Tesla Park Royal in London, United Kingdom.

You can see the full list of Tesla’s “Cybertruck Odyssey” events in Europe and the Middle East here, with many set to take place this month.

Tesla began displaying the Cybertruck around China in late January, followed by appearances in Japan. It’s also been showed off at multiple of its stores and other public locations in the U.S. and Canada, and it’s set to go on display in Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Production of the Cybertruck is still ramping up at Tesla’s U.S. Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with the company expecting it to take between 12 and 18 months from initial deliveries in November to reach volume production.

