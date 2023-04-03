GM seizes on lull in electric van market with BrightDrop announcement

By

General Motors (GM) has announced that they have begun delivering the first mass-produced units of their electric van, the BrightDrop Zevo 600.

While the shift to electric vehicles within the consumer sector is now in full swing, the electrification of commercial options has not been as quick. Luckily, that is beginning to change. GM, one of the most prominent players in the commercial vehicle market, has begun delivering the first mass-produced units of its BrightDrop van, coming from an all-new plant in Ontario, Canada.

GM begins delivering its electric van competitor, BrightDrop

According to GM, BrightDrop is now delivering the first 500 units from its all-new production facility in Ontario, Canada, which opened just three months ago. Prior to this opening, BrightDrop vans were being assembled by hand, which means the company can now dramatically ramp production numbers in the coming months and years. GM aims to produce 50,000 units annually by 2025.

“Our customers have ambitious sustainability goals, and they’re under extreme pressure to deliver on them,” said Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer, BrightDrop. “The quicker we can electrify commercial fleets, the quicker we’ll help combat climate change. We’re laser-focused on scaling production to deliver for our customers and the planet.”

Despite the BrightDrop electric van only reaching the market recently, it has already found commercial success, rivaling competitors Rivian and Ford, the current electric van segment leaders. GM has partnered with FedEx, Walmart, Hertz, DHL Express, and countless others. Today, the company announced it has also secured a massive 4,000-unit order from Ryder, a commercial vehicle rental agency.

Sadly for customers looking to get a BrightDrop of their own, the 2023 model year is already sold out. However, GM has now opened reservations for the 2024 model year, which will begin deliveries in the second half of this year.

GM seizes on lull in electric van market with BrightDrop announcement