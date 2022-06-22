FedEx takes delivery of its first 150 BrightDrop EV delivery vans

By

FedEx announced on Tuesday that it has taken delivery of 150 electric delivery vans from BrightDrop. The General Motors startup is reducing carbon emissions in last-mile delivery. BrightDrop’s delivery of the Zevo 600 to FedEx, which is the fastest-to-market vehicle in GM’s history, is a crucial turning point for the e-commerce and transportation company as the business seeks to convert its whole parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to all-electric, zero tailpipe emissions by 2040.

BrightDrop received its first major supply of vans in December, of last year when five vehicles were delivered to FedEx. FedEx and GM had previously announced their partnership for the package delivery company to purchase 2,500 of BrightDrop’s electric vans.

Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer of FedEx, wants to reach carbon-neutral global operations. “At FedEx, we have ambitious sustainability goals, and our phased approach to vehicle electrification is a crucial part of our roadmap to achieve carbon-neutral global operations,” he said. “In just under six months, we’ve taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today’s climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that’s no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop.”

FedEx Express, a division of FedEx Corp. and one of the biggest express shipping businesses in the world, received the first 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s from deliveries made all around Southern California. The Zevo 600, powered by GM’s Ultium Platform and has an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge, is intended for last-mile delivery. The integration of 2,500 Zevo 600s throughout all FedEx operations over the following few years is part of a bigger deal between FedEx and BrightDrop.

BrightDrop is happy with the sustainability journey. Travis Katz, president and CEO of BrightDrop, “This shows how BrightDrop is delivering sustainable solutions at scale to customers today, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of FedEx’s sustainability journey,” Katz said. “Our Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle from the start. From a record-setting time to market to delivering one of the largest fleets of electric delivery vans on the road today, BrightDrop is showing the world what sustainable delivery looks like.”

FedEx takes delivery of its first 150 BrightDrop EV delivery vans